Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives $9.81 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.81.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,288,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,733,000 after buying an additional 1,211,527 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,288,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,369,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 28.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,886,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,032,000 after buying an additional 859,066 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $26,147,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,556,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,185,000 after buying an additional 1,127,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SVM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.