Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.
SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.80 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.79.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
