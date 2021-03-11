Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

SGFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Signify Health in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signify Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.80 on Monday. Signify Health has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO David Pierre acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 33,300 shares of company stock worth $799,200 in the last quarter.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

