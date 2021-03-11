Signify Health, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Signify Health in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst M. Larew expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Signify Health’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. Signify Health has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $40.79.

In other Signify Health news, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $333,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,732,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David Pierre purchased 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 772,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,549,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 33,300 shares of company stock valued at $799,200.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

