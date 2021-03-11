Signet Jewelers (SIG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SIG stock opened at $57.49 on Thursday. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

