Signaturefd LLC Sells 1,773 Shares of Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Total by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Total by 552.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,035,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,521,000 after purchasing an additional 877,076 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in Total by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,205,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $50,521,000 after purchasing an additional 706,492 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Total by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,702,383 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $155,167,000 after purchasing an additional 658,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in Total in the third quarter worth $16,395,000. 5.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

TOT opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. Total Se has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $128.86 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

