Signaturefd LLC Has $333,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,046 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 419.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 1,667,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,722,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,077 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day moving average is $51.07. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.38 and a 52 week high of $51.58.

