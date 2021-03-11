Signaturefd LLC Grows Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. FMR LLC raised its position in Fortis by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 576,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,309,000 after purchasing an additional 36,627 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the third quarter worth about $150,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Fortis by 4.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,977,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,502,000 after acquiring an additional 154,293 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 9.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,331,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,410,000 after acquiring an additional 118,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Fortis by 27.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,290 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.61. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.