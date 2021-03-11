Short Interest in YBCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YBAO) Decreases By 90.9%

YBCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YBAO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the February 11th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of YBCC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.08. 6,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,678. YBCC has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.05.

YBCC, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on the acquisition of or merger with an existing company. Previously, it was engaged in the bio-science manufacture and research business. The company is based in Walnut, California.

