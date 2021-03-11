Short Interest in World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) Declines By 88.5%

World Access, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WAXS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 88.5% from the February 11th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

World Access stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,601. World Access has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.

World Access, Inc operates as a global services company providing solutions in customer care to organizations in the travel, financial, health care, and call center industries. It consists of three full service companies and three specialized services companies. World Access Service Corporation serves companies located in the US and companies that have travelers or employees visiting North America.

