Short Interest in Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) Drops By 93.5%

Track Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRCK) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the February 11th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TRCK remained flat at $$1.45 on Thursday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,438. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145,000.00 and a beta of 1.75. Track Group has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $2.75.

Get Track Group alerts:

Track Group (OTCMKTS:TRCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter. Track Group had a negative return on equity of 451.18% and a negative net margin of 0.35%.

Track Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices. It also develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company offers ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology; and Shadow, an offender tracking device with 3G compliant.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Track Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Track Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.