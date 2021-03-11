Short Interest in Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Drops By 84.6%

Terra Tech Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRTC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 102,200 shares, a decline of 84.6% from the February 11th total of 664,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,072,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Terra Tech stock opened at $0.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Terra Tech has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.
