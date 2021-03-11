Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Increases By 4,625.0%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 4,625.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBKOF shares. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on Pollard Banknote in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Pollard Banknote stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,809. Pollard Banknote has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

