Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Expands By 739.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 739.6% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 532,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,636. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.
Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile
