Short Interest in Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) Expands By 739.6%

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PLRTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 84,800 shares, a growth of 739.6% from the February 11th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,760,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Plymouth Rock Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 532,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,636. Plymouth Rock Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.36.

Plymouth Rock Technologies Company Profile

Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Plymouth Rock USA, focuses on developing security screening and threat detection technology solutions using radar imaging and signal processing technology. Its technologies include millimeter-wave remote imaging system from airborne drone, a RF sensor package for use on unmanned aerial vehicles; compact microwave radar systems for scanning shoe's; and Wi-Fi radar techniques for threat detection screening in Wi-Fi enabled zones in buildings, airports, shopping malls, schools, and sports venues.

