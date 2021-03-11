Short Interest in Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Rises By 5,600.0%

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 5,600.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRXXF remained flat at $$21.50 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. Paradox Interactive AB has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $31.95.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

PRXXF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Paradox Interactive AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes games and brands for PC, mobile, and console platforms primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, France, Russia, and Scandinavia. The company publishes titles, as well as music and books. Its game portfolio comprises approximately 100 titles and brands, including Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders, and the World of Darkness.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.