Short Interest in OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) Expands By 627.3%

OTR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OTRA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, an increase of 627.3% from the February 11th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTRA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $8,280,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,575,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OTR Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OTR Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,004,000.

OTR Acquisition stock opened at $10.06 on Thursday. OTR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30.

OTR Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

