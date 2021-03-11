Short Interest in Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Declines By 85.3%

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 11th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
MIHL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,413. Montague International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.
About Montague International
