Short Interest in Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) Declines By 85.3%

Montague International Holding Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MIHL) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the February 11th total of 99,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MIHL stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,413. Montague International has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

About Montague International

Montague International Holding Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the businesses of financial services, energy, mining, entertainment, healthcare, consumer, industrial trade, and business development in the European Union, the Russian Federation, Latin America, and the United States. It offers investment advisory services and other investment solutions to corporate clients and high net worth individuals.

