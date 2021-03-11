Short Interest in MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Declines By 76.4%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
MJardin Group stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 108,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. MJardin Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.
About MJardin Group
