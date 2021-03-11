Short Interest in MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) Declines By 76.4%

MJardin Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJARF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MJardin Group stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 108,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,342. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07. MJardin Group has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.

About MJardin Group

MJardin Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, harvesting, processing, and sale of cannabis products in Canada and the United States. The company also provides consulting, design, operational, and other management services, such as strategic capital and financing, project management services for cultivation, licensure support, facility design, systems implementation, equipment leasing, construction oversight, facility ramp-up, and day-to-day personnel management and oversight to licensed cannabis operators with cultivation and retail businesses.

