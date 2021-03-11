Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 2,900.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Minco Capital Company Profile

Minco Capital Corp. operates as an investment company. It invests in public and private companies and assets. The company was formerly known as Minco Gold Corporation and changed its name to Minco Capital Corp. in February 2019. Minco Capital Corp. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

