Short Interest in Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) Grows By 2,900.0%

Minco Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGHCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGHCF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.37. Minco Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. The company has a current ratio of 141.62, a quick ratio of 141.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Minco Capital Company Profile
