Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Grows By 450.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.
OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.
About Kyocera
Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.
