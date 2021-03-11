Short Interest in Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Grows By 450.0%

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kyocera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS:KYOCY opened at $68.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.60.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13). Kyocera had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes fine ceramic technologies worldwide. Its Industrial & Automotive Components Group segment offers fine ceramic components, automotive components, liquid crystal displays, and industrial tools to the industrial machinery, automotive, general industrial, and construction markets.

