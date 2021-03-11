Short Interest in Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) Expands By 1,900.0%

Kidoz Inc. (OTCMKTS:KDOZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 1,900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kidoz stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. Kidoz has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $98.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of -0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Kidoz

Kidoz Inc develops and sells kid-tech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; and North America. It also owns and develops mobile KidSafe advertising network. The company's products include Rooplay, the cloud-based EduGame system for kids to learn and play; Garfield's Bingo, live on facebook messenger, android, and iOS; and Trophy Bingo, live across mobile platforms.

