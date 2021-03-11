Short Interest in iTeknik Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:ITKH) Grows By 3,414.5%

iTeknik Holding Co. (OTCMKTS:ITKH) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a growth of 3,414.5% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 565,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of ITKH stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. iTeknik has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
iTeknik Company Profile
