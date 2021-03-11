Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 472.8%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a growth of 472.8% from the February 11th total of 300,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,634,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

IXUS stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $72.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.35.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.