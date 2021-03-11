Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Grows By 287.5%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,021,700 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 11th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

