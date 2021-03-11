Short Interest in International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Grows By 287.5%

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,021,700 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the February 11th total of 779,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.
Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $5.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
Featured Article: Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.