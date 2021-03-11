Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Expands By 275.0%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the February 11th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS HESAY traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.99. 9,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,325. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $55.31 and a 52-week high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.75.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

HESAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.