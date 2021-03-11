Short Interest in Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) Expands By 10,650.0%

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HMCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 322,500 shares, an increase of 10,650.0% from the February 11th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,612.5 days.

Shares of HMCTF opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60. Hainan Meilan International Airport has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

About Hainan Meilan International Airport

Hainan Meilan International Airport Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aeronautical and non-aeronautical businesses at the Haikou Meilan International Airport in Haikou, the People's Republic of China. Its aeronautical business includes the provision of terminal facilities, ground handling, and passenger services.

