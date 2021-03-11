Short Interest in Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) Increases By 2,633.3%

Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A (NASDAQ:GMLPP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 2,633.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Golar LNG Partners LP 8.75% CUM PFD A has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th.

There is no company description available for Golar LNG Partners LP.

