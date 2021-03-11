Short Interest in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) Declines By 96.0%

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the February 11th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 2.61% of First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

FPXE traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.18. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375. First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

