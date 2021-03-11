Short Interest in FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Rises By 9,800.0%

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 9,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBBPF remained flat at $$1.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $2.36.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of September 30, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 201 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 39.0 million square feet (3.6 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

