Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 80.8%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of DHCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.

About Diamondhead Casino

Diamondhead Casino Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to develop a casino resort in Diamondhead, Mississippi. The company was formerly known as Europa Cruises Corporation and changed its name to Diamondhead Casino Corporation in November 2002. Diamondhead Casino Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in Alexandria, Virginia.

