Short Interest in Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Declines By 80.8%

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 80.8% from the February 11th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of DHCC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 99,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,089. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Diamondhead Casino has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.28.
About Diamondhead Casino
