Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rises By 300.0%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

COIHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Monday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Croda International stock traded up $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $44.98. 834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,424. Croda International has a 1-year low of $23.76 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.63.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

