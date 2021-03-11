Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Drops By 95.0%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.0% from the February 11th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,516,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CNCT remained flat at $$0.02 on Thursday. 441,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,355. China Teletech has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.01.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

