Short Interest in CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Expands By 366.7%

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 172.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.18% of CBM Bancorp worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded CBM Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:CBMB opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.18. CBM Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank of Maryland. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, time deposits, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as savings and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises one-to four-family residential real estate loans, nonresidential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial business loans, and consumer loans.

