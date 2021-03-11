Short Interest in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Increases By 507.6%

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a growth of 507.6% from the February 11th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

RA opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.32%.

In other Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund news, insider Public Securities G. Brookfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $207,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 36.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 890,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 236,327 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 667,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,908,000 after acquiring an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 216,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 210,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 166,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 61,535 shares in the last quarter.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.