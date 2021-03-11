Short Interest in Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) Expands By 650.0%

Barsele Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:BRSLF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the February 11th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS BRSLF opened at $0.45 on Thursday. Barsele Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46.

Separately, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Barsele Minerals in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Barsele gold project covering an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in VÃ¤sterbottens LÃ¤n, Northern Sweden.

