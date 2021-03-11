Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 550.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.
Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00.
Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile
