Short Interest in Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Grows By 550.0%

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the February 11th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 52.0 days.

Shares of ASTVF opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $6.40 and a 12 month high of $12.00.

Get Austevoll Seafood ASA alerts:

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, Eastern Europe, Africa, the Pacific, North America, South America, and Central America. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, harvesting, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

Further Reading: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austevoll Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.