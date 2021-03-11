Short Interest in Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Grows By 533.3%

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ADRZY remained flat at $$9.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Andritz alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Andritz’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Andritz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andritz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.