Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Rises By 23,800.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 23,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

AMXEF opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.26.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, a mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold and base metal projects in Canada. It holds interests in the Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds 100% interests in the Cameron property which, consists of 13 mining claims covering an area of 731 hectares; Madeleine West property consisting of 11 mining claims covering an area of 617 hectares; Madeleine East property, which consists of 3 mining claims covering an area of 168 hectares; and Pusticamica property consisting of 46 mining claims covering an area of 2,600 hectares situated in Lebel-sur-QuÃ©villon, Quebec.

