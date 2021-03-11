Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Rises By 23,800.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 23,800.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
AMXEF opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44. Amex Exploration has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.26.
About Amex Exploration
