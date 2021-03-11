Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Rises By 637.3%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 637.3% from the February 11th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,412,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,657,336. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. American Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Get American Green alerts:

American Green Company Profile

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for American Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.