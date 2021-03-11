Short Interest in American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Rises By 637.3%

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 637.3% from the February 11th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,658,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ERBB remained flat at $$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 17,412,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,657,336. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01. American Green has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
American Green Company Profile
