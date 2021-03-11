Short Interest in ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Expands By 400.0%

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADFJF stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. ADF Group has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.97.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections; and fabrication and installation of complex steel superstructures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction market, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

