Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Rises By 900.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,076,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Abattis Bioceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 493,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,039. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile
