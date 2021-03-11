Short Interest in Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) Rises By 900.0%

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATTBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,076,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Abattis Bioceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 493,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,039. Abattis Bioceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.

Abattis Bioceuticals Company Profile

Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in Canada. The company develops and licenses natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biological, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. It also provides Comfort, a cannabinoid enhanced nutraceutical for pain and inflammation; and Health-Canada licensed services for the cannabis industry.

