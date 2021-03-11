Short Interest in 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Rises By 407.0%

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 407.0% from the February 11th total of 244,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 6.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,580 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 111 by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 111 by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 116,842 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in shares of 111 by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 111 by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ YI opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03. 111 has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

