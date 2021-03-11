Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Shop Apotheke Europe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

