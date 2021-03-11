Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

SHLS stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $29.52 and a twelve month high of $44.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

