Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Equities researchers at Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SHLS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

SHLS stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group has a one year low of $29.52 and a one year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

