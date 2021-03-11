Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Trading Up 5.7%

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.80 and last traded at $8.55. 3,308,977 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,798,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.62.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.36. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $546,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,068,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $436,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

