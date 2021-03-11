Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lowered its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 22,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.75. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.33.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 16.88%. Analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHEN. B. Riley raised their price objective on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BWS Financial upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless and broadband communication products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Broadband, and Tower. The Wireless segment provides wireless mobility communications network products.

