Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 30th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0776 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shaw Communications has decreased its dividend payment by 2.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Shaw Communications has a payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

SJR opened at $18.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.85. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

