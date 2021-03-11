Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Up to $36.24

Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $36.24, but opened at $40.32. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $40.32, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shattuck Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.25.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,082,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,202,000.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer. It also holds a collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals to develop SL-279252 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphoma.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.