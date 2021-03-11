SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of TimkenSteel at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 26.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 11.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 5.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of TimkenSteel from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TimkenSteel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of TMST opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $505.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.69. TimkenSteel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.16 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.91.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. TimkenSteel had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. Equities research analysts predict that TimkenSteel Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

TimkenSteel Company Profile

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

