SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $152,000 Position in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COWN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,124,000 after purchasing an additional 294,997 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 452,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,367,000 after purchasing an additional 170,767 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cowen by 710.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 129,964 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cowen in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $39.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.51. Cowen Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $40.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.03.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Research analysts predict that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

